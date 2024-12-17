Turkiye neutralizes six PKK members in Iraq, Syria

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the neutralization of six members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during military operations in northern Syria and Iraq.

On X, the ministry stated, “The Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized four PKK/YPG terrorists in the Peace Spring (Barış Pınarı) region in northern Syria and two PKK terrorists in the Claw-Lock Operation (Pençe-Kilit) region in northern Iraq.”

The statement emphasized Turkiye's “unwavering commitment to combating the anti-Ankara PKK at its source.”

The PKK is a Kurdish militant political organization founded in 1978 by Abdullah Öcalan. Initially advocating for an independent Kurdish state, the PKK now seeks greater autonomy and rights for Kurds in Turkiye.

The group is involved in an ongoing conflict with the Turkish state and operates mainly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including Turkiye, the US, and the EU.