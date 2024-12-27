Turkiye neutralizes 20 PKK members in northern Iraq and Syria

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the neutralization of 20 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq and Syria.

Notably, Turkiye uses the term “neutralize” to indicate that a PKK member has been killed, injured, or captured.

“Turkish forces killed 14 PKK members in the Gara, Matina, and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq,” the ministry confirmed, adding that “the Turkish army successfully eliminated six PKK members in the areas of Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Peace Spring.”

The PKK is a Kurdish militant political organization founded in 1978 by Abdullah Öcalan. Initially advocating for an independent Kurdish state, the PKK now seeks greater autonomy and rights for Kurds in Turkiye.

The group is involved in an ongoing conflict with the Turkish state and operates mainly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including Turkiye, the US, and the EU.