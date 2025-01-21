Turkiye neutralizes six PKK militants in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced the neutralization of six members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the areas of Operation Claw-Lock (Pençe-Kılıt) and Gara in northern Iraq.

The term "neutralize," used by Turkish authorities, indicates that the PKK militants were either killed, surrendered, or captured. Since the beginning of 2025, Turkish forces have neutralized a total of 21 PKK militants in Northern Iraq, according to Anadolu Agency.

Operation Claw-Lock, initiated on April 17, 2022, targets PKK positions in the Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan areas of northern Iraqi Kurdistan. The Turkish government has designated the PKK as a terrorist organization, asserting that the group targets its forces and citizens and operates across multiple countries in the region, including Syria, Iraq, and Iran.