Turkish artillery shells Kurdish mountains in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Monday, an Iraqi security source reported that Turkish forces shelled areas in the Gara mountain range overlooking al-Amadiya district in northern Duhok.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the artillery fire targeted positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), resulting in large-scale fires that engulfed agricultural land in the villages on the mountain slope.

The source noted that the fire continues to spread due to the challenging security conditions in the area, hindering efforts by local residents and authorities to extinguish it.

Additionally, eyewitnesses reported that an unidentified drone crashed last night near a village on the Gara mountain slope, causing fires in local farms and nearby forests.

According to the witnesses, residents of the villages managed to control the blaze, which caused significant property damage.

Additionally, a government source confirmed that the recent Turkish military campaign against the PKK in al-Amadiya district has resulted in substantial damage to the agricultural sector, with approximately 2,500 dunams of farmland burned in the region.