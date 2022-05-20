Turkey urges active global cooperation against migration crisis

Shafaq News / Migration is a global challenge and "active international cooperation" is necessary to tackle it, Ankara said Thursday.

"Because we failed to address these root causes, we must now deal with the consequences," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in an address at the first-ever International Migration Review at the United Nations General Assembly. "Migration requires a global and sustainable approach."

The forum serves as a platform for member states to assess the Global Compact for Migration, the first intergovernmental agreement covering international migration.

"We are actively engaged in all initiatives to uphold dignity, well-being and the rise of migrants. That is why we fully support the Global Compact for Migration," he said.

Çavuşoğlu said Turkey is committed to migration policies in accordance with the agreement.

"Voluntary, safe and dignified return shall be encouraged. Resettlement must be more widely applied for those who are unable to return," he added.

"More importantly, we should address the root causes of migration we should provide urgent humanitarian and development assistance."

Turkey has been hosting the world's largest refugee population since 2014, said the minister, adding that after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, it received an additional 145,000 people.

Regarding Syrian refugees, the minister said 500,000 have returned to areas that Turkey cleared of the YPG group, the Syrian branch of PKK, and noted that Ankara is working on a plan that "will facilitate the safe and voluntary returns of 1 million Syrians."

(Daily Sabah)