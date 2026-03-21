Trump weighs options to secure Iran’s nuclear stockpiles

Shafaq News- Washington

The administration of US President Donald Trump is reviewing contingency plans to secure or remove Iran’s nuclear materials, as internal discussions intensify over how to address Tehran’s nuclear program, sources told CBS News on Saturday.

No final decision has been taken, and the timing of any potential operation remains unclear. Sources indicated that Trump has not approved a specific course of action, while discussions have included the possible deployment of Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) forces, an elite unit specializing in high-risk counter-proliferation missions.

A White House spokesperson clarified that preparing military options falls under the responsibility of the US Department of War, while the Pentagon has not issued a comment.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said that the United States is “very close to meeting our objectives,” signaling that his administration is considering ending its military campaign in the Middle East linked to what he described as the “Terrorist Regime of Iran.”

Before the escalation that began on Feb. 28, the United States and Iran had engaged in indirect talks mediated by Oman, which US officials described as constructive and progressing toward a possible framework, though no agreement was reached.