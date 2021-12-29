Trump tops list of perpetrators of Gen. Soleimani and al-Muhandis assassination

Shafaq News / The secretary-general of Iran’s Human Rights Office said three countries inside the region and three outside were involved in the 2020 assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, with former US president Donald Trump topping the list of criminals behind the terrorist attack.

In remarks on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi pointed out that because the assassination was conducted by the US government, most of the perpetrators are American.

“The instigator of this terrorist act is the American regime, which has caused a large number of defendants in the case to be American,” he said, days before the second anniversary of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani’s assassination in Iraq.

Gharibabadi explained that more than 120 perpetrators have been identified, arrest warrants have been issued for more than 40, and judicial representatives have been sent to 9 countries for pursuing the case.

“Three countries in the region and three countries outside the region are involved in the case of the assassination of martyrs Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.”

Noting that Trump was the main perpetrator of the heinous act, the Iranian official said an international will and the cooperation of Interpol are needed to arrest the criminals.

Along with his companions, including the deputy chief of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, General Soleimani was targeted in a US drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport on January 5, 2020.

Source: Press TV