Trump to Russia: Peace or sanctions

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US President Donald Trump warned Russia of wide-ranging sanctions unless it agrees to a peace deal with Ukraine.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

Trump’s remarks come amid strained US-Ukraine relations, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House last week.

The US President's proclaimed foreign policy since coming back into office has been "tough peace." He strong-armed ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza and urged Iran to sit at the negotiations table to prevent a nuclear war.