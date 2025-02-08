Trump reinstates plastic straws, scraps Biden’s ban

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump announced he will sign an executive order next week reversing the Biden administration's phaseout of plastic straws across federal agencies.

In a statement on Truth Social, Trump criticized the policy, declaring, “I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!”

The Biden administration introduced the policy last year to phase out single-use plastics in federal food service operations, events, and packaging by 2027, with a broader goal of eliminating them entirely from government departments by 2035.

It remains uncertain whether Trump’s order will fully overturn this initiative or focus solely on plastic straws. The White House has not yet commented on the announcement.

Trump has long been a vocal critic of paper straws, frequently ridiculing their durability. During a 2020 campaign rally, he mocked their functionality, saying, “They want to ban straws. Has anybody ever tried those paper straws? They’re not working too good.” His campaign even capitalized on the issue, selling branded plastic straws with the slogan: “Liberal paper straws don’t work.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed support for Trump’s move, sharing a screenshot of the Truth Social post on X and calling Trump the “Greatest President ever!”

The reversal also aligns with the interests of the fossil fuel industry, which depends on plastic production to sustain demand for petroleum-based products. Oil and gas companies, key players in the plastic manufacturing sector, have historically been significant donors to Trump’s campaign.

Trump’s decision comes as international efforts to combat plastic pollution gain momentum. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reports that global plastic consumption has quadrupled in the past 30 years, surpassing 400 million tons annually. Experts estimate that one garbage truck of plastic waste enters the ocean every minute, with only 9% of all plastic waste being recycled.

Microplastics in food, water, and human bodies have become a growing concern, with scientists warning about potential health risks from chemicals found in plastics. Meanwhile, negotiations for a global plastic waste treaty have faced resistance from oil and gas producers, causing talks to stall in December.