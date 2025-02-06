Iraq slams Palestinian displacement plan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry rejected any plans to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land, particularly from the Gaza Strip, calling on the international community to oppose such efforts.

In an official statement, the ministry denounced calls for Palestinian displacement as “a violation of international law and an infringement on their right to remain in their homeland.” It underscored the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, citing “continuous aggression and human rights violations.”

Reaffirming its stance, Baghdad warned that any attempt to depopulate Gaza would threaten regional stability and fuel further conflict, stressing that forced displacement is unacceptable and contradicts fundamental human rights.

The ministry urged the global community to “uphold its moral and legal responsibilities, take decisive action against efforts to expel Palestinians, and safeguard their right to live in security and dignity.”

On Tuesday, in a White House press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump proposed a plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza, aiming to redevelop the area into what he called the “Riviera of the Middle East.” The plan suggests transferring Gaza’s approximately two million residents to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan, with the potential deployment of US troops to oversee the process.

The proposal has faced strong international opposition. Egypt and Jordan have rejected any forced resettlement of Palestinians, warning of regional destabilization. Human rights organizations have condemned the plan as a violation of international law, labeling it a form of ethnic cleansing.