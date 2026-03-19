Trump reaffirms he told Netanyahu not to repeat Iranian gas field attacks

Shafaq News- Washington

The US President Donald Trump ​said on Thursday that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to repeat the kind of attack Israel ‌carried out on a major Iranian gas field, adding that the two countries coordinate their actions.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday during his meeting with Japanese Prime ⁠Minister Sanae Takaichi, Trump did not say whether he had prior knowledge of the Israeli strike on Iranian gas facilities or approved it in advance, nor did he ​make clear when he had spoken to Netanyahu.

Earlier, he said Washington "knew nothing about this particular attack." The attack on Iran's South Pars gas ​field prompted anIranian aerial assaulton energy infrastructure in Qatar and across the Middle East, marking one of the biggest escalations in ​the ongoingwar. "I told him, don't do that, and he won't do that," Trump said.

Reuters cited the three Israeli officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, saying that Israel was not surprised by Trump's ​comments on social media. They described the dynamic as similar to one that played out after Israel struck fuel depots in Iran several ​weeks ago. After those attacks, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said that in "that particular case those weren't our strikes."

Iranian attacks have caused extensive damage to the world's largest gas plant in Qatar, targeted a refinery in Saudi Arabia, and forced the United Arab Emirates to shut gas facilities.