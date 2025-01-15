Trump on Gaza ceasefire, extension of Abraham accords

Shafaq News/ US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday praised the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the release of Hamas-held prisoners, calling it an extension of the "historic Abraham Accords" that normalized relations between Israel and Arab nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasized that the ceasefire deal "would not have happened without our historic victory in November."

He stated that the world recognized his administration's commitment to peace and negotiation to ensure the safety of all Americans and their allies.

Trump expressed joy at the "return of American and Israeli hostages to reunite with their families and loved ones."

He announced that with the signing of the ceasefire agreement, his national security team, led by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, would "work closely with Israel and our allies to ensure Gaza does not again become a safe haven for terrorists."

Trump reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening peace through strength in the region, adding that the ceasefire was just the beginning of great things to come for both America and the world.

The US President-elect concluded by stating that he had achieved much even without being in the White House, urging others to "imagine the great things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my administration is fully installed to secure more victories for the United States!"

The Abraham Accords, a series of agreements aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, were signed in the latter half of 2020. The agreements marked the first public Arab-Israeli normalization of relations in the 21st century, with their name symbolizing the shared heritage between Jews and Arabs through the common patriarch, the Prophet Abraham.