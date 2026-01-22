Trump signs Board of Peace Charter to oversee Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News– Davos/ Gaza

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed the Board of Peace Charter, a framework establishing an international body tasked with overseeing the Gaza ceasefire and post-conflict stabilization, during a meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

President Donald J. Trump signs and ratifies the Board of Peace charter, officially making the Board of Peace an international organization. THE PEACE PRESIDENT 🕊️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/J7v8d0S8m7 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 22, 2026

Addressing participants, Trump said the initiative offers a genuine opportunity to advance peace and prevent new wars. "Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do. And we'll do it in conjunction with the United Nations," he stated, adding that the organization had great potential that had not been fully utilized.

The US president noted that he had invited dozens of world leaders to join the Board of Peace, classifying it as a platform that could address issues beyond the fragile truce in Gaza. He also issued a warning to Hamas, stressing that the continuation of the truce depends on the group’s disarmament.

President Trump Participates in the Board of Peace Charter Announcement https://t.co/CJz0CmePJq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 22, 2026

In his speech at the forum yesterday, Trump described Hamas as one of the remaining challenges, asserting that the group had agreed to relinquish its weapons, pointing out that Washington would assess compliance within days, warning of a swift response if the commitment is not met.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) as part of the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, alongside the creation of the Board of Peace and a Gaza Executive Board to oversee governance, security, and international coordination.

About the Board of Peace Charter

At its core, the charter describes the Board of Peace as a body that seeks to move beyond traditional institutions that, in the view of its framers, have too often failed to deliver durable peace, emphasizing the need for results-oriented partnerships and cooperation among “willing states” committed to effective action.

Under the charter’s membership provisions, states may join only by invitation from the board’s chairman, and each member is expected to be represented by its head of state or government. Membership terms are capped at three years unless a state contributes at least $1 billion within the first year, a condition that secures a permanent seat and reflects the charter’s focus on sustained commitment to the board’s mission.

Governance is structured around annual meetings of the full board, with each member state having one vote. While decisions are to be made by a majority of participating members, the charter requires the approval of the chairman —who also determines meeting agendas and has authority over subsidiary entities and subcommittees— giving the chair a central role in shaping the board’s activity.

Trump is named in the charter as the inaugural chairman, with the authority to appoint the board’s executive leadership, designate his own successor, and exercise final authority on interpretation of the charter’s provisions. The executive board, selected by the chairman, is tasked with implementing the Board of Peace’s mission and reports regularly to the full body.

Financial provisions envision voluntary funding from member states and other sources, with mechanisms for oversight and controls on budgets and disbursements to support ongoing peace-building work. The board and its subsidiary entities are granted international legal personality, enabling them to enter into contracts, acquire property, open bank accounts, and operate in host states with agreed privileges and immunities.

The charter also outlines procedures for amendments, dispute resolution, and potential dissolution. Revisions to key chapters require unanimous approval by the board and confirmation by the chairman, while internal disputes are to be resolved collaboratively, with the chairman as the final arbiter. The board may be dissolved at the chairman’s discretion or if not renewed by specified calendar deadlines.

Although originally attached to invitations for leaders to join a body tasked with post-war oversight in Gaza, the charter itself makes no specific mention of Gaza.

This is a breaking story…