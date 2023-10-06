Trump is open to assuming the role of House speaker for a limited time

Shafaq News / Former President Donald Trump told Fox News Digital that he would accept a short-term role as speaker of the House of Representatives to serve as a "unifier" for the Republican Party until lawmakers reach a decision on who should take on the post.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was removed as speaker of the House on Tuesday after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a measure against him known as a motion to vacate, accusing him of breaking promises he made to win the speaker's gavel in January.

GAETZ 'OPEN-MINDED' ON RULES CHANGE TO ELIMINATE MOTION TO VACATE, WOULD SUPPORT JORDAN OR SCALISE AS SPEAKER

"I have been asked to speak as a unifier because I have so many friends in Congress," Trump told Fox News Digital. "If they don’t get the vote, they have asked me if I would consider taking the speakership until they get somebody longer-term, because I am running for president."

"They have asked me if I would take it for a short period of time for the party, until they come to a conclusion — I’m not doing it because I want to — I will do it if necessary, should they not be able to make their decision," Trump said.

Trump did not specify who had asked him, although a number of GOP lawmakers have said he is their preference for speaker.

Since McCarthy’s ouster, both House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., have announced bids to run for speaker.

Trump stressed that if Republicans cannot come to a consensus, he would take the speakership for a short "30, 60, or 90-day period."

"I would only do it for the party," he said, stressing that his focus is on his presidential campaign.

Back in January, as the House considered who should become the speaker after Republicans took the majority of the chamber, Gaetz opted not to vote for McCarthy or Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, who was floated as an option, but voted instead for Trump.

(Fox News)