Iraq rejects war on Iran: Territory will not be used for attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed on Wednesday that Iraq rejects the war targeting Iran and will not allow its territory to be used as a launch point for attacks.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Al-Sudani emphasized that the Iraqi government is committed to protecting Iran’s security and sovereignty and will not allow any party or individuals to use Iraqi territory to carry out attacks against it, adding that recent attacks targeting Iraqi territory represent a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and undermine efforts to end the conflict and restore diplomatic dialogue.

For his part, Pezeshkian praised the Iraqi government’s efforts to maintain regional stability, reaffirming Iran’s respect for Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, 2026, US sites in Iraq have experienced about 100 rocket and drone attacks attributed to Iran-aligned armed factions.