Trump fires officials, reversed executive orders

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump dismissed, on Tuesday, four senior government officials appointed by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Trump posted on social media, “My Presidential Personnel Office is actively identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who do not align with our vision to Make America Great Again.”

The four dismissed officials include José Andrés from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council. Their terminations are effective immediately.

Many US government agencies are bracing for major changes in the coming days and weeks, following Trump’s campaign promises to streamline government operations and improve efficiency, including potential threats to eliminate entire agencies.

Notably, following his inauguration, Trump reversed 78 executive orders signed by Biden, including measures supporting racial equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and lifting sanctions on West Bank settlers.

Key executive actions included:

End of Birthright Citizenship: Trump signed an order ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants, challenging a constitutional guarantee upheld by the Supreme Court for over 125 years. Legal opposition is expected.

Withdrawal from WHO: He signed an order to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization, accusing it of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises.

Border Emergency: Trump declared a national emergency on the southern border to halt illegal immigration, signing an executive order.

Energy Emergency: An executive order declared an energy emergency to reduce costs and boost production, aiming to lower inflation.

Revoking Sanctions on Settlers: Trump lifted sanctions on settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the White House.

Renaming Gulf: Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

Paris Agreement Withdrawal: He re-signed an order withdrawing the from the Paris climate agreement, defying global efforts to combat global warming.

Pardons: Trump issued pardons for 1,500 individuals linked to the 2021 Capitol riots.

Cuba Terror List: He reversed Biden's decision to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move made under Biden to support a Catholic church initiative for the release of Cuban political prisoners.

LGBTQ+ Rights Rollback: He revoked executive orders supporting LGBTQ+ rights, reaffirming his stance on only recognizing male and female sexes.

Ending Racial Protections: Trump rescinded orders aimed at assisting minorities, emphasizing his commitment to end racial and gender engineering.

Emergency Aid: Trump ordered agencies to provide emergency relief to Americans amid rising costs and inflation.

Immigration Pause: He signed an order halting the refugee resettlement program for four months.

Development Aid Halted: Trump paused foreign development aid for 90 days to evaluate its effectiveness.

Oil Exploration: He reversed Biden’s 2023 memo banning oil exploration in 16 million acres of the Arctic, advocating for more energy exploration on federal lands and waters.

Ending Censorship: Trump signed an executive order to “restore free speech” and end federal censorship, accusing the government of violating Americans' constitutional rights under the guise of combating misinformation.