Trump commits to “orderly transition” of Power

Shafaq News/ President Donald Trump committed to "an orderly transition" of power Thursday minutes after Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election win.

The striking reversal came hours after a violent mob of the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, and followed weeks of Trump and his allies fighting the election results.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition," Trump said, according to a video attributed to him and released by the White House.

"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20," Trump said in the video, which was taped at the White House. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power."

In the video, released more than 24 hours after Wednesday's riot, Trump called for "healing and reconciliation" and said the country must move forward.

"Serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime," he said flatly. "And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed. But I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning."

"The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy," he said. "To those that engage in the acts of violence and disruption, you do not represent our country. To those that broke the law, you will pay."

The statement from the President, released through his deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino's Twitter account at 3:50 a.m. ET, Trump was unable to release the statement himself after Twitter temporarily locked his accounts for "repeated and severe violations" of the company's civic integrity policy. Later he has been allowed to Tweet again.

Twitter said later it would ban Trump "permanently" if he breached the platform's rules again.

Four more senior advisers in the White House National Security Council have resigned following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, according to a senior administration official and a person familiar with the matter.

The sources told Reuters that the officials who stepped down on Thursday, in a growing exodus of Trump aides, were: Erin Walsh, senior director for African affairs; Mark Vandroff, senior director for defense policy; Anthony Rugierro, senior director for weapons of mass destruction; and Rob Greenway, senior director for Middle Eastern and North African affairs.

Republicans and Democrats alike condemned the rioters for entering the country's legislative chambers and destroying federal property, and several lawmakers blamed Trump for the violence that broke out.

Biden on Wednesday emotionally condemned the violence saying that it "borders on sedition" and implored Trump to go on national television to "demand an end to this siege."

"The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president," Biden said. "At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite."

