Trump and Putin to hold high-level talks next week

Shafaq News – Washington

The White House described on Thursday the US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin phone call as very good and highly constructive, during which they agreed to convene senior-level talks next week.

In an official statement, the White House confirmed that both sides are preparing for a potential in-person meeting between Trump and Putin in Budapest, although a date has yet to be set.

Following the call, Trump praised the conversation as “productive,” asserting that recent progress in the Middle East could help pave the way for negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He noted that post-war trade relations with Russia were also on the agenda and confirmed that both countries will dispatch top-level advisers for talks next week. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to lead the American delegation.

Trump said Putin congratulated him on his role in advancing peace efforts in the Middle East. “I believe this call marked real progress,” Trump stated, adding that he looks forward to meeting Putin to explore options for ending what he called “this disgraceful war.”

The US president also revealed he will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday to brief him on the conversation with Putin and discuss “many other important matters.”