Trump: US-Iran agreement enters second phase

Shafaq News- Washington

The agreement between the United States and Iran is moving into a second phase, US President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday.

Trump told reporters at the G7 summit that his decision to sign the memorandum of understanding was driven by the need to ensure Tehran does not obtain a nuclear weapon. “All hell will rain down” on Iran if it tries to get a nuclear weapon, he said.

The deal is fair, Trump further noted, adding that Washington has no plans to invest money in the country.