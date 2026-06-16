Israel strikes kill four citizens in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli strikes killed four people and injured others in southern Lebanon, local media reported on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) said the casualties were recorded in the towns of Choukine and Maifadoun, in the Nabatieh district, adding that Israeli drones targeted gatherings in Maifadoun’s central square, injuring three people.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone reportedly dropped a stun grenade near a group of young men in the town of Haddatha, causing minor injuries to four people.

The Lebanese Army stated that its units had dismantled unexploded aerial bombs, identified and secured munitions and other suspicious objects, and continued efforts to remove debris and reopen roads in areas affected by Israeli strikes.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah published videos showing attacks on Israeli military vehicles in the town of Yahmar Al-Shaqif using what it described as “suicide drones.”

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the cumulative toll since March 2 is more than 3,826 dead and 11,851 wounded.

Earlier, the Israeli Army confirmed that 30 officers and soldiers were killed and 1,347 injured in southern Lebanon since fighting with Hezbollah resumed on March 2, including 45 soldiers wounded over the past three days.