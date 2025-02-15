Trump, Musk-backed layoffs reshape Federal workforce

Shafaq News/ The Trump administration, backed by adviser Elon Musk, has begun a sweeping workforce reduction, terminating thousands of employees across multiple agencies.

The layoffs, which primarily target probationary staff, have sparked outrage among unions and prompted legal challenges over concerns about government oversight and national security.

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) confirmed Thursday that it dismissed more than 1,000 of its 43,000 probationary employees, citing an estimated annual savings of $98 million.

“This was a tough decision, but ultimately, it’s the right call to better support the veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors the department exists to serve,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has also laid off between 1,200 and 2,000 employees, including 325 from the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), which oversees the US nuclear arsenal.

However, some of these layoffs were partially rescinded due to concerns over maintaining the nuclear stockpile’s safety.

The US Forest Service has announced plans to dismiss around 3,400 recent hires, while the National Park Service is cutting approximately 1,000 positions. Other agencies, including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), are preparing for additional reductions ahead of the April 15 tax deadline, raising concerns over federal resource constraints.

Unions and federal employees reacted sharply to the mass terminations, accusing Musk of using his influence to push deregulation efforts that favor private industry.

“This is really about getting government out of the way of industry and incredibly wealthy individuals, which is why Musk is so enthusiastic about it,” said Steve Lenkart, executive director of the National Federation of Federal Employees, which represents over 100,000 federal workers.

Critics argue that Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative—designed to streamline bureaucracy—has instead become an attempt to dismantle civil-service protections. Reports indicate that nearly half of probationary workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have already lost their jobs, with more cuts expected.

Nick Gioia, a veteran and former Department of Defense employee, was among those dismissed. “As a veteran, I feel like I’ve been betrayed by my country,” he said. “This feels like a game, with little regard for the real lives being affected.”

The administration’s downsizing is facing legal hurdles. Multiple unions have filed lawsuits, arguing that Musk’s restructuring plan violates federal labor protections.

On Friday, a federal judge in New York extended a temporary restraining order preventing DOGE from accessing Treasury Department payment systems, marking a reprieve for some workers.

Attempts to fire employees in key national security sectors have also faced resistance. Some NNSA layoffs were reversed after concerns emerged over the impact on nuclear weapons oversight, with legal experts questioning Musk’s unprecedented access to classified government data.

Despite the backlash, Musk remains publicly supportive of the initiative. “This is about making the government work for the people, not the other way around,” he posted on X.