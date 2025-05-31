Trump on Musk’s reform plan: Was it all bull**?

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump has questioned the credibility of Elon Musk’s $1T federal savings plan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing White House officials.

During a recent Oval Office meeting, Trump asked aides, “Was it all bull**?” in reference to Musk’s promise to overhaul government spending.

Trump has alternated between describing the Tesla and SpaceX CEO as “50% genius, 50% boy” and “90% genius, 10% boy,” according to staff present during internal meetings.

Despite implementation hurdles, Trump has continued to support Musk. A farewell meeting was held in the Oval Office on Friday, where the two exchanged praise. “Elon is not really leaving,” Trump said. “He’s going to be back and forth.”

White House aides also described Musk as a divisive figure, noting that his unpredictability and “offbeat” humor often complicated communication.

Appointed to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk had pledged sweeping fiscal reform. However, analysts explained that progress faltered due to entrenched bureaucracy, legal resistance, and institutional rigidity.