Thousands of Syrians return following Assad's fall, Turkish Minster of Interior says

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Turkish Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, announced the number of Syrian refugees who returned to their country between December 9 and December 13, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

In a post on the social media platform X, Yerlikaya stated that "7,621 Syrians returned to their homeland during this period." He noted that the number of Syrians who voluntarily, safely, honorably, and in an orderly manner returned from Turkiye in the days leading up to the overthrow of Assad’s regime was 310 on December 6, 176 on December 7, and 240 on December 8.

Yerlikaya added that after the fall of Al-Assad’s regime 1,259 Syrians returned on December 9, 1,669 on December 10, 1,293 on December 11, 1,553 on December 12, and 1,847 on December 13."

Last Monday, the Turkish Interior Minister also announced that the number of Syrians under temporary protection in Turkiye stands at 2,936,000.