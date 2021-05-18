The Global Coalition will remain in NES until ISIS is defeated, Abdi says

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition is to remain in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, until ISIS is completely eliminated, said the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) general commander, Mazloum Abdi.

Following a meeting with a US delegation led by Joey Hood, the acting assistant secretary for Near Eastern affairs, Abdi tweeted, "it was emphasized that the international coalition forces would remain in the region to achieve complete victory over ISIS and support stability and empower the Autonomous Administration."