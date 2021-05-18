Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Global Coalition will remain in NES until ISIS is defeated, Abdi says

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-18T11:11:14+0000
The Global Coalition will remain in NES until ISIS is defeated, Abdi says

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition is to remain in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, until ISIS is completely eliminated, said the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) general commander, Mazloum Abdi.

Following a meeting with a US delegation led by Joey Hood, the acting assistant secretary for Near Eastern affairs, Abdi tweeted, "it was emphasized that the international coalition forces would remain in the region to achieve complete victory over ISIS and support stability and empower the Autonomous Administration."

related

Two bodies were found in Al-Hol camp

Date: 2021-04-02 17:56:06
Two bodies were found in Al-Hol camp

SDF forces Turkish-backed forces to withdraw from Mushayrafa

Date: 2020-12-22 11:54:17
SDF forces Turkish-backed forces to withdraw from Mushayrafa

SDF arrests 14 ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-01-01 18:19:03
SDF arrests 14 ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor

SDF launches a security operation against ISIS in Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-04-15 09:22:59
SDF launches a security operation against ISIS in Deir Ez-Zor

SDF arrest ISIS members in Syria

Date: 2021-01-19 20:18:22
SDF arrest ISIS members in Syria

SDF discovers an ISIS hideout containing ammunition and weapons in Raqqa

Date: 2021-04-15 12:29:36
SDF discovers an ISIS hideout containing ammunition and weapons in Raqqa

SDF arrests Three terrorists in Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-01-20 13:29:26
SDF arrests Three terrorists in Deir Ez-Zor

SDF arrests six ISIS members in Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-04-19 18:29:57
SDF arrests six ISIS members in Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor