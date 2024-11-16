Tehran denies reports of Elon Musk meeting with Iran’s UN ambassador

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday “categorically” denied any meeting between American businessman Elon Musk and its ambassador to the United Nations.

The Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghae dismissed the “false reports carried by US media outlets that Musk had met with Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani in New York,” according to IRNA.

Baghae further expressed surprise over the extensive propagation by American media outlets on the alleged meeting.

Earlier, many western agencies reported that Elon Musk, a close associate of US President-elect Donald Trump, met on Monday with Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani in an effort to "ease tensions" between Tehran and Washington.