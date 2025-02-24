Talk Show host named FBI Deputy Director

Shafaq News/ President Donald Trump has appointed talk show host and former law enforcement officer Dan Bongino as Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Bongino, a former New York City police officer and a US Secret Service agent, will serve under newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, narrowly approved Patel’s nomination last week despite strong opposition from Democrats and others.

Bongino, a vocal Trump supporter, was recommended for the role by Patel, according to the president. The position does not require Senate confirmation.

In a statement on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump praised the appointment, calling it "great news for law enforcement and American justice." He described Bongino as "a man with an unimaginable love and passion for our country."

Bongino, who has been hosting a talk radio show in recent years, is "ready to step away" from broadcasting to take on his new position, Trump added.

This appointment comes as the Trump administration implements new hiring criteria for top government positions, with loyalty to the president emerging as a key factor, sparking debate over the selection process for critical roles.

Shortly before the announcement, the FBI Agents Association informed its members that Patel had privately acknowledged the next deputy director should be an FBI agent.

Traditionally, FBI directors have appointed senior agents with extensive experience to oversee bureau operations, a role that involves close coordination with foreign partners as well as management of sensitive investigations.