Syrian Presidency: The President still in the capital Damascus

Shafaq News/ The Syrian presidency denied on Saturday rumors about President Bashar al-Assad leaving the country or making brief visits to other nations.

The presidency said in a statement, "Some foreign media outlets are spreading rumors and false news about President Bashar al-Assad leaving Damascus or making brief visits to other countries."

The Syrian presidency denied all these “rumors”, highlighting their obvious intentions, affirming that such claims are not new.

The statement announced, "The president continues his work and national and constitutional duties from the capital, Damascus," underscoring that all news, activities, and positions related to President Assad are issued through the official platforms of the Presidency and Syrian national media.

Earlier, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) affirmed that "Regime forces have withdrawn from Artouz in the Damascus countryside, bringing the opposition factions within 10 kilometers of the capital.”

For his part, Hassan Abdul Ghani, a leader of the armed Syrian opposition posted on Telegram, "Our forces have entered the city of Al-Sanamayn, bringing us less than 20 kilometers from Damascus' southern gate."