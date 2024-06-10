Swiss container ship damaged in Houthi missile attack in Red Sea

Shafaq News / The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported, on Monday, that a Swiss container ship sustained damage following a missile attack by Houthi (Ansarallah) forces in the Red Sea.

CENTCOM stated on X, “In the past 24 hours, Iranian-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden. One ASBM struck M/V Tavvishi, a Liberian-flagged, Swiss-owned and operated container ship. M/V Tavvishi reported damage but has continued underway. The second ASBM was successfully destroyed by a coalition ship. There were no injuries reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels.”

Separately, Iranian-backed Houthis launched “one ASBM and one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) into the Gulf of Aden. Both missiles struck M/V Norderney, an Antigua and Barbados flagged, German-owned and operated cargo ship. M/V Norderney reported damage but has continued underway. There were no injuries reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels.”

Centcom’s statement continued, “Additionally, US Central Command forces successfully destroyed one uncrewed aerial system (UAS) over the Gulf of Aden. Later, USCENTCOM forces successfully destroyed two Houthi land attack cruise missiles (LACM) and one missile launcher in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.”

“It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels.”

According to the US Maritime Administration, the Iran-aligned Houthis have carried out over 50 attacks on shipping since November 2023. These attacks include seizing one vessel and sinking another, actions claimed to be “in support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and Gaza.”

In response, the United States and its allies have formed a military force to counter Houthi strikes, with American and British aircraft launching several strikes on various locations in Yemen. Additionally, the US military conducts independent missions in the region to ensure the safety of maritime navigation.

Earlier in May, Ansarallah declared an escalation aimed at maritime navigation in multiple regions, including the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean.

This escalation, as outlined by the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, involves targeting vessels violating navigation restrictions and “heading to occupied Palestinian ports in the Mediterranean Sea across various affected areas.”

The heightened tensions came while Israel intensified its military assault in the Gaza Strip, resulting in over 37,616 deaths, predominantly among women and children.