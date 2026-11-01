Shafaq News- Damascus

Suspected ISIS activity has put security forces on alert in Syria's southern Suwayda province after suspicious movements were reported in several villages along its northeastern border, local sources told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The movements were detected in the villages of Barak, al-Jneineh, Tayma, and Araja, prompting an increased Syrian security presence across the area.

On August 18, authorities reported the arrest of Hamza Abdullah Mohammed, known as Abu Jihad al-Muhajir, during an operation in the countryside of Manbij, in Aleppo province. He was identified as one of the group's prominent military commanders.