“Surprise for enemies”: Iran boosts naval capabilities with “deterrent” technologies and weapons

Shafaq News/ Iran has enhanced its naval fleet with "highly advanced" vessels and domestically-produced weapons, describing the new capabilities as a "surprise for enemies."

Iranian media quoted Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as saying that the upgrades include "surface, manned and unmanned aerial, and missile systems,” emphasizing, "The enemy is unaware of the capabilities of these units, which are equipped with a new generation of advanced, deterrent technologies and weapons."

Irani also mentioned that “the newly introduced missile systems in the Iranian navy have highly advanced ranges. Additionally, the guided and unmanned systems feature ranges exceeding 2,000 kilometers, covering aerial, surface, and subsurface operations."

"Ongoing efforts by the relevant authorities aim to unveil these advanced, unique units, which will join the Islamic Republic of Iran Army's Naval Forces (NEDAJA) in the coming week or weeks ahead,” he affirmed.