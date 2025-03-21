Sudanese army retakes Presidential Palace

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Sudanese army regained control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"Our forces completely destroyed the enemy [RSF]’s fighters and equipment, seizing large quantities of weapons and supplies," army spokesperson Nabil Abdallah said on state TV, confirming the military’s recapture of the Presidential Palace and ministry buildings.

Videos and photos on social media, verified by the BBC, show soldiers celebrating, waving their guns, cheering, and kneeling in prayer.

The RSF, which had controlled most of the capital and western Sudan since the conflict began, has not yet commented on the army’s latest gains.

On Thursday, the Sudanese army and the elite unit of the General Intelligence Service launched sweeping operations in the southwestern areas of Al-Jazira state, near the capital, as they moved closer to full control of the Palace.

In a recent video message, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, had vowed to defend the Palace and surrounding areas under his paramilitary group’s control, threatening further attacks in northern cities.

The battle for Khartoum has been one of the fiercest in the war, with both sides fighting for control of the strategically vital capital. In recent weeks, the army has made significant advances in central Sudan.

The United Nations described the conflict as “the world’s largest humanitarian crisis,” displacing millions, with both the RSF and the army facing allegations of widespread human rights violations.