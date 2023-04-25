Sudan’s death toll rises to 460: Health Ministry

Shafaq News / At least 460 people have been killed in the ongoing clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 4,063 people have also been injured in the violence.

“There has been a decrease in the number of injuries and deaths in the past two days,” the statement said.

“The emergency services in operating hospitals are stable, and some medical personnel are now able to reach hospitals,” the ministry added.

The World Health Organizations had earlier put the death toll from Sudan’s ongoing clashes at 413 people and over 3,500 injured.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the paramilitary force over military and security reform, which envisages full RSF participation in the military.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a “coup.”

Sudan’s transitional period, which started in August 2019, was scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

(Anadolu Agency)