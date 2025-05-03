South Lebanon under fire: Israeli drones conduct multiple attacks

Shafaq News/ Israeli drones carried out a series of strikes across southern Lebanon on Saturday, targeting the outskirts of multiple towns, local media reported.

According to Al-Mayadeen, an Israeli drone strike hit the vicinity of Talouseh, while another targeted the town of Qabrikha. Separately, a drone dropped several stun grenades near the outskirts of Markaba.

No casualties have been reported in the attacks.

The Israeli military has not issued any official statement regarding the strikes.

The Israeli-Lebanese conflict, which escalated into a full-scale war on September 23, 2024, began with Israeli military operations launched on October 8, 2023, in parallel with the war in Gaza. According to Lebanese authorities, the conflict has resulted in 4,115 deaths and 16,909 injuries—mostly among women and children—and displaced approximately 1.4 million people.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Israel was required to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by February 18, 2025. However, the Israeli military has only completed a partial pullout and continues to occupy five strategic positions.

Israel has justified its continued presence by citing what it calls the Lebanese army’s failure to assume full security responsibilities along the Blue Line, the demarcation line between the two countries. Israel has reportedly breached the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon over 3,000 times since it went into effect in November 2024.