South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-04T15:32:10+0000
South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters, Iranian media said on Monday, at a time of tension between Tehran and Seoul over Iranian funds frozen at South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions.

Satellite data showed the MT Hankuk Chemi off Bandar Abbas on Monday afternoon, It had been traveling from Jubail, Saudi Arabia, to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

Seoul confirmed the seizure of a South Korean chemical tanker by Iranian authorities in the waters off Oman, and demanded its immediate release.

Several Iranian media outlets, including Iranian state TV, said the Guards navy captured the vessel for polluting the Gulf with chemicals. The semi-official Tasnim news agency published pictures showing what it identified as Guards speed boats escorting the tanker HANKUK CHEMI, which it said was carrying 7,200 tons of ethanol.

It said the vessel’s crew members had been detained and included nationals of South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar. It said the tanker was being held at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port city. The ship had 20 crew members, according to South Korea’s foreign ministry.

 

Source: Reuters + AP

