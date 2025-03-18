Israel announced intercepting Yemeni missile

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced that it had "successfully” intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

In a statement, the Israeli military confirmed that "the air force intercepted a missile fired from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace."

The Israeli Home Front Command reported that sirens had sounded in areas including the Negev, Dimona, Beersheba, and several towns in southern Israel, all of which are located north of the Gaza Strip.

The Command also urged Israeli citizens to enter shelters as a precaution.