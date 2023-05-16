Sinan Ogan Sets Conditions for Party Support in Turkish Presidential Elections

Shafaq News/ Sinan Ogan, one of the presidential candidates in Turkey, has laid out conditions for determining which party he will support in the elections between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Ogan's conditions focus on preserving key principles and values enshrined in the Turkish constitution.
First and foremost, Ogan emphasizes the preservation of the first four articles of the Turkish constitution, which highlight Turkey as a republican state, a state of law, a democracy, and a secular country with social values. He also stresses Turkey's loyalty to Ataturk nationalism, which is based on the principles of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey. Ogan further underscores the unity of the state, including its official language, flag, national anthem, and capital.
In addition, Ogan demands the protection of Article 66 of the Turkish constitution, which pertains to nationality and citizenship. This article defines Turkish citizenship and establishes that anyone associated with the Turkish state is considered Turkish. Citizenship is acquired according to conditions set by the law. Ogan emphasizes the importance of not depriving any Turkish citizen of their nationality, except in cases determined by the law.
Furthermore, Ogan insists on distancing himself from parties and groups affiliated with terrorist organizations, explicitly mentioning the Gulen group, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and the People's Democratic Party (HDP).
Ogan also calls for repatriating the 13 million refugees currently residing in Turkey. Additionally, he urges a reconsideration of the Central Bank of Turkey's policy of reducing interest rates, expressing his concerns regarding this approach.
Notably, none of the four candidates in the Turkish presidential elections, including Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu, Ogan, and the withdrawn candidate Muharrem Ince, have obtained a majority of votes. While Erdogan remains the frontrunner, he has not surpassed the 50% threshold required to secure the presidency in the first round.
Turkey now awaits a second round of elections where Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu will compete, ultimately determining the country's president for a five-year term.