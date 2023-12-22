Sharp Decline in Tanker Traffic through Bab al-Mandab Strait

Shafaq News/ Recent attacks on ships in the strategically vital Bab al-Mandab Strait, at the southern of the Red Sea, have led to a significant decrease in tanker traffic, posing a challenge to a crucial artery of global trade.

According to reports from Bloomberg, this week witnessed a notable drop, with only approximately 30 tankers, including crude oil and fuel carriers, navigating the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, representing a stark decline of more than 40% compared to the daily average observed over the preceding three weeks.

While not as widely recognized as the Suez Canal, at the opposite end of the Red Sea, the strait between Yemen and Africa plays an equally vital role in international commerce.

Enormous quantities of crude oil, diesel, and various petroleum products from the Middle East and India traverse these waters en route to Europe. Simultaneously, Russian oil is transported to India and China, making the Bab al-Mandab Strait a crucial juncture in global trade routes.

Despite the United States' initiative to establish an international naval task force to safeguard shipments in the region, the Yemen-based Houthis remain steadfast in their operations targeting ships until Israel ceases its military actions in Gaza.