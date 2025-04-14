Saudi nuclear power: US poised for “historic” accord

Shafaq News/ The United States is preparing to announce a landmark civil nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Monday.

During an official visit to Riyadh, Wright affirmed that Washington and Riyadh are in advanced talks on developing civilian nuclear energy in the Kingdom, describing the potential deal as “historic.”

“Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in the energy sector and considers nuclear power a national priority,” Wright said, adding that the Kingdom holds substantial uranium resources and is seeking to expand its peaceful nuclear capabilities.

Wright emphasized that the US, with its decades of experience in commercial nuclear technology, aims to establish a long-term strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia in the field. “We are very excited about the possibilities this cooperation presents,” he said. “We expect to announce further details later this year.”

The US is expected to sign a broad energy cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks, to be followed by a more specific accord on civil nuclear collaboration in the months ahead, according to Wright.

Observers noted that the visit signals renewed efforts by the Trump administration to bolster ties with Gulf allies. President Trump’s first official foreign visit in 2017 was also to Saudi Arabia.