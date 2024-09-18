Saudi Arabia will not recognize Israel without Palestinian state, says MBS

Shafaq News/ Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday said that Saudi Arabia would not recognize Israel without a Palestinian state and strongly condemned the “crimes of the Israeli occupation” against the Palestinian people.

“The Kingdom will not stop its tireless work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and we affirm that the Kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that,” the Crown Prince, known as MBS, said.

He emphasized that the Palestinian cause remains a top priority for Saudi Arabia and expressed gratitude to the nations that have recognized the Palestinian state.

MBS said Saudi Arabia aims to enhance regional and international security through diplomatic solutions, emphasizing the Kingdom’s commitment to a policy of good neighborliness.

The Saudi leader made the remarks at an annual speech to the advisory Shura Council, which he gave on behalf of King Salman.

The council swore an oath of office before MBS on Wednesday before he addressed it.