Saudi Arabia to host key talks on Syria’s Transition After Al-Assad's fall

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia will host a meeting on Sunday with foreign ministers from the Middle East and Europe to discuss Syria's transition following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime last month.

A Saudi official told AFP that two meetings are scheduled for Sunday: the first involving Arab nations, and the second bringing together Arab countries alongside other global powers, including France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Turkiye, and Spain.

The discussions are expected to focus on Syria’s future, including support for a new administration and the potential lifting of sanctions. The talks will build on last month's discussions in Aqaba, Jordan, about a post-Assad Syria.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, John Bass is also set to attend the meetings.

“Will attend a Saudi-hosted multilateral meeting in Riyadh on Jan 12 to coordinate with our global and regional partners our shared commitment and support for the Syrian people.” He posted on X.