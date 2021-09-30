Report

SOHR: explosions heard near sites of Iran-backed groups in Deir Ezzor's countryside

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-30T20:47:45+0000
Shafaq News/ The Syrian Observatory form Human Rights(SOHR) reported loud explosions in al-Mazare’ area near al-Mayadeen in Deir Ezzor countryside, caused by airstrikes by an unidentified drone on sites of Iranian-backed armed groups in the west Euphrates region, known as the "Iranian colony in Syria".

"No casualties have been reported yet," SOHR said.

It is worth noting that al-Mazare’ area is a military zone under the control of Iranian groups, and it contains camps for training their fighters and the new recruits.

On September 25, SOHR sources in the west Euphrates region, reported that paramilitary groups affiliated to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps transported Iranian-made "Volcano H2" missiles from their warehouse near al-Shibli archaeological site in al-Mayadeen desert to positions in Ma’adan area in the eastern countryside of al-Raqqah.

