SOHR: 12 Syrian regime fighters killed in an ambush in Daraa

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that rebels had killed twelve members of Syrian government forces in Daraa, Southwestern the country.

SOHR founder and director, Rami Abdul Rahman, said, "a group of militants attacked two military trucks and two mini-vans of the regime forces in the vicinity of al-Mozayrib in Daraa's western countryside."

Daraa, the Syrian Southwestern city, racked with security turmoils, became known as the "cradle of the revolution" as it nested the early anti-regime protests that flickered the spark of the Syrian Uprising of 2011.