A commander of IRGC killed in Syria , SOHR reported

Shafaq News/ A commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and his bodyguard were reportedly killed by a landmine blast in Al-Mayadeen to the east of the city of Deir Ezzor, a stronghold of ISIS terrorist organization, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

SOHR said it has monitored a new round of aerial bombardment on the Syrian desert, where Russian jets have been carrying out intensive airstrikes since the early hours of the morning on the Al-Bashri mountain range located on the administrative border between Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, targeting caves and positions where the Islamic State members are holed up.

The number of airstrikes that Russian jets carried out on Monday reached about 80 airstrikes, during which they targeted areas where ISIS members are holed up near Athraya and Al-Rahjan in eastern countryside of Hama and Ma’adan desert in countryside of Al-Raqqah, Al-Bashri mountain range in the triangle of Aleppo-Hama-Raqqah and positions in the eastern countryside of Homs in the deserts of Palmyra and al-Sukhna.

The Russian strikes killed some 13 ISIS members, destroyed vehicles, and caused extensive damage and destroyed caves and positions in these areas.

Since 24th of March 2019, SOHR has documented the killing of at least 1,354 regime soldiers and loyalists of Syrian and non-Syrian nationalities, including at least two Russians, and 145 Iranian-backed militiamen of non-Syrian nationalities. All were killed in attacks, bombings and ambushes by the “Islamic State”, west of Euphrates in the deserts of Deir Ezzor, Homs, and Al-Suwaidaa.

Also, four civilians working in gas fields, 11 shepherds and four other people were killed and documented by SOHR in the same period, from late March 2019 until today. They were killed in attacks by ISIS cells. While 854 ISIS members were also killed in attacks and bombardment in the same period.