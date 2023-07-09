SDF refutes media reports on their involvement in the Ukrainian war

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) once again dismissed rumors that they are sending combatants to participate in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as stated by their Media Centre on Saturday.

This comes in response to what they describe as "fabricated and biased news" from unspecified media outlets that suggest the SDF is involving itself in the Ukrainian war.

The SDF emphasized the false nature of these reports, stressing their lack of factual grounding. An official press ss release said that the rumors are disseminated by entities infamous for their unreliable information sources. However, the specific media entities responsible for spreading these allegations remain unnamed.

Th press release asserted that such purported actions contradict the primary focus of the SDF, which lies in their homeland's defense. "These supposed actions do not align with our SDF’s patriotic priorities and their struggle within Syrian territories to protect the region and its people. Our forces are not concerned with issues outside Syria," it read.

This isn't the first instance when the SDF has had to deny their alleged participation in the Ukrainian war. Last year, they faced similar accusations suggesting that Syrians might be dispatched to Ukraine to join the battle on either side.

Further controversy surrounding the SDF's potential involvement in the Ukraine conflict emerged when a US document leaked in January 2023. According to the Washington Post's April report, the document indicated Ukraine's plans to collaborate with the SDF to counter Russian forces in Syria.

In response to this claim, SDF Media Head Farhad Shami refuted the document's authenticity, stating, "Our forces have never been a side in the Russian-Ukrainian war."