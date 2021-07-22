Report

SDF dismantle an ISIS cell in al-Hasakah

Category: World

Date: 2021-07-22T10:02:40+0000
SDF dismantle an ISIS cell in al-Hasakah

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced today dismantling an ISIS cell in the countryside of Al-Hasakah, northeastern Syria.

Yesterday, activists published photos and videos showing the Global Coalition aircraft targeted a house in Khirbet Jamous village in al-Hasakah countryside, with several missiles.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent in the city said that the SDF's anti-terrorism surrounded the house for hours before the aircraft targeted the site with two missiles, after the cell members refused to surrender.

The SDF media center said, "the operation, which was backed up by the Global Coalition airforce, targeted a house in which terrorist elements were hiding, two of them were responsible for assassinating civilians and security personnel."

"During the raid, the units clashed with members of the terrorist cell who shot at our forces, in an attempt to escape, which resulted in the death of one of our fighters."

