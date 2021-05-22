Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

SDF commander meets with the U.S. CENTCOM commander

Category: World

Date: 2021-05-22T11:24:46+0000
SDF commander meets with the U.S. CENTCOM commander

Shafaq News/ The Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Northeastern Syria, Mazloum Abdi, met today, Saturday, with the Commander of the U.S. Central Command, General Kenneth Mckenzie, and discussed "Security and economic challenges" in the region.

Abdi tweeted, "[ I ] Was pleased to meet Gen.Calvert & Gen.McKenzie to discuss the security & economic challenges in the region."

"We have received messages about the continued presence of Coalition forces, joint cooperation to combat ISIS & efforts to protect & stabilize the region," he added.

related

Two bodies were found in Al-Hol camp

Date: 2021-04-02 17:56:06
Two bodies were found in Al-Hol camp

SDF forces Turkish-backed forces to withdraw from Mushayrafa

Date: 2020-12-22 11:54:17
SDF forces Turkish-backed forces to withdraw from Mushayrafa

SDF arrests 14 ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-01-01 18:19:03
SDF arrests 14 ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor

SDF launches a security operation against ISIS in Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-04-15 09:22:59
SDF launches a security operation against ISIS in Deir Ez-Zor

SDF arrest ISIS members in Syria

Date: 2021-01-19 20:18:22
SDF arrest ISIS members in Syria

SDF discovers an ISIS hideout containing ammunition and weapons in Raqqa

Date: 2021-04-15 12:29:36
SDF discovers an ISIS hideout containing ammunition and weapons in Raqqa

SDF arrests Three terrorists in Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-01-20 13:29:26
SDF arrests Three terrorists in Deir Ez-Zor

SDF arrests six ISIS members in Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-04-19 18:29:57
SDF arrests six ISIS members in Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor