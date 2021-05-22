SDF commander meets with the U.S. CENTCOM commander

Shafaq News/ The Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Northeastern Syria, Mazloum Abdi, met today, Saturday, with the Commander of the U.S. Central Command, General Kenneth Mckenzie, and discussed "Security and economic challenges" in the region.

Abdi tweeted, "[ I ] Was pleased to meet Gen.Calvert & Gen.McKenzie to discuss the security & economic challenges in the region."

"We have received messages about the continued presence of Coalition forces, joint cooperation to combat ISIS & efforts to protect & stabilize the region," he added.