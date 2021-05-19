SDF carries out a security operation in Deir Ezzor countryside

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) in Northeastern Syria commenced a security operation in al-Kubar territory in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor to pursue militants from ISIS and other terrorist groups tampering with the security and stability.

SDF's office of Media and Information said in a press statement today, Wednesday, that the force in charge clashed with an ISIS terrorist cell and successfully apprehended its members.

"The operation came in response to the people's demands in the wake of the frequent attacks of ISIS terrorists against civilians, public servants, and dignitaries."

SDF, in cooperation with the Global Coalition, had conducted multiple security operations against ISIS sleeper cells in the countrysides of al-Hasakah and Deir ezzor since the beginning of the current year.