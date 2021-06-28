Report

SDF arrests an ISIS militant, seizes equipment

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-28T19:07:04+0000
SDF arrests an ISIS militant, seizes equipment

Shafaq News/ the Syrian democratic forces arrested on Monday an ISIS member.

“SDF special forces detained an ISIS cell member in Abu Khashab to the north of Deir-Ezzor in northeastern Syria, confiscating technical equipment.” It said in a statement.

“SDF will keep tracking Daesh down to keep civilians safe.” It added.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is US-backed forces and an essential ally in the fight against ISIS in Syria.

