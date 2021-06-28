Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
SDF arrests an ISIS militant, seizes equipment
Category: World
Date: 2021-06-28T19:07:04+0000
Shafaq News/ the Syrian democratic forces arrested on Monday an ISIS member.
“SDF special forces detained an ISIS cell member in Abu Khashab to the north of Deir-Ezzor in northeastern Syria, confiscating technical equipment.” It said in a statement.
“SDF will keep tracking Daesh down to keep civilians safe.” It added.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is US-backed forces and an essential ally in the fight against ISIS in Syria.
related
Five SDF members are killed in Ain Issa
Date: 2020-12-29 15:21:10
SDF arrests ISIS militants in the southern countryside of Hasakah
Date: 2021-03-31 16:20:41
SDF arrests two ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor and Qamishli
Date: 2021-04-21 21:04:29
SDF carries out a security operation in Deir Ezzor countryside
Date: 2021-05-19 15:16:27
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.