Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Russian police fielded today, Monday, a patrol in the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

The patrol took off from the Russian base in Qamishli, marching the borders with Turkey. It, then, situated near the Romanian bridge in Ain Diwar in the northern countryside of Derik before heading back to Qamishli.

The three-vehicle ground patrol was carried out without aerial coverage.

The Russian police conduct two patrols a week at the borders between AANES and Turkey, as per the agreement sealed earlier between the two sides.