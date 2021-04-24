Russian police conduct a patrol in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Russian police fielded today, Sunday, a patrol in the northern countryside of Derik in the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

A local source in Ain Diwar said that four-vehicle ground patrol with aerial coverage from two helicopters Marched towards Ain Diwar and left shortly after its arrival.

On Monday, the Russian police conducted a patrol in AANES. The timing of the patrol coincided with a US patrol touring the area, but no contact was made.

The Russian police conduct two patrols a week at the borders between AANES and Turkey, as per the agreement sealed earlier between the two sides.